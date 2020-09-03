3 Things You Will Need to Do When Your Bring a Puppy Home for the First Time

Adopting a puppy is an exciting time for the entire family. Not only do you have a new, sweet family member in the house, but you also get the loyalty, love, and affection that comes from having a dog. With all that love, though, comes a great deal of responsibility that you will want to make sure the whole family is aware of and on board with.

The good news is that the right preparation and the correct approach to your new puppy’s “settling in” period can make for an easy transition for both your new furry family member and everyone else in the house.

In order to ensure that you and your family have the best start with your new puppy, here are three things that you should consider doing as soon as you bring your new dog home for the first time.

1. Make an Appointment with Your Vet

When you first bring your puppy home, the most important thing you can do is make an appointment with your veterinarian. Your vet will want to give your new puppy an evaluation to check for any underlying health issues that tend to be common in puppies, such as parvovirus or canine distemper. These illnesses can occur in puppies that have spent time in a pound or animal shelter.

Your vet will also administer any necessary vaccinations that your puppy is due for. Vaccinations are the best (and only) way to protect your puppy against harmful and fatal illnesses and diseases. Your vet will also be able to provide you with any support that you might need as you look to help your pup adjust well to their new home. You can book your puppy’s first vet appointment efficiently online at places like Johnson City veterinary.

2. Set Boundaries

As your puppy starts to adjust to their new home, it is highly important that you set appropriate boundaries for them. It can be tempting to let your adorable new pup have free reign of the house, but it is crucial that you provide as much structure as possible in the early days.

Potty training is going to be one of your initial challenges. It takes time to teach a puppy where it is appropriate to go to the bathroom, and young puppies are going to need frequent breaks. With enough patience and consistency, though, you can set the right boundaries for your puppy so as to facilitate a faster adjustment for them.

3. Implement a Routine

If your goal is to help your puppy adjust to their new life quickly, the best thing you can do is implement a consistent routine as soon as possible. Dogs look to their owners for guidance and control. By setting the tone for a typical day sooner rather than later, you can help your puppy feel settled and content as opposed to confused and anxious. Remember that the calmer you are during the settling in period, the calmer they will be, too.

Author: Carol Trehearn