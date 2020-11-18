3 Reasons to Get Your Criminal Record Sealed

Once you have a criminal record, it can be difficult to limit the impact it has on your life. One minor indiscretion can end up affecting your entire future, unless you apply to have your record sealed. Although sealing your record doesn’t delete the past, it does mean that your criminal past will be undiscoverable.

As you might imagine, having your criminal record sealed offers a lot of advantages. In addition to helping you move forward and leave your past behind, sealing your criminal record offers a lot of practical benefits, including:

1. Securing Rental Agreements

When you try and rent a property, potential landlords or agents will usually run a criminal record check, as well as requesting references and checking your financial history. Of course, when they become aware of your criminal record, they’re more likely to decline your application. This can make it incredibly difficult for you to find a home, particularly if you want to live in a desirable part of the state.

By having your record sealed, however, you can prevent future landlords from accessing this information. As a result, you’ll find it easier to obtain a rental agreement and be able to choose exactly where you want to live.

2. Taking Out a Loan

It isn’t just landlords and rental companies who carry out criminal records checks. You’ll find that many banks and financial institutions run these checks too, especially if you’re applying for credit. If you’ve had loan applications turned down, for example, it’s possible that your past is having an impact on your financial future.

Fortunately, you can take action to prevent this from happening. With help from experienced attorneys, like The Defenders Criminal Defense Lawyers, you can begin the application process and have your criminal record sealed. By doing so, you can ensure your financial options aren’t limited by any past mistakes.

3. Getting Your Dream Job

Before hiring new employees, businesses will typically ask you whether you have a criminal record. When your criminal history is discoverable, it means that potential employers are more likely to decline your application and opt to hire someone else. When you can’t carve out a career path or even make ends meet, it can be harder to escape your past.

Instead of letting your past define your future, why not make a clean break? When your record is sealed and your options are no longer limited by a previous criminal conviction, you can acquire the training you need and obtain virtually any job you choose.

Leaving Your Criminal History Behind

Getting your criminal record sealed can be a fantastic way to embrace the future, but there are certain procedures you’ll need to follow. How quickly you can get your record sealed will depend on the type of offence you were convicted of and the punishment you received. With so many variables to consider, it’s important to get advice from an experienced attorney. By discussing your situation with a criminal defense lawyer, you can determine if you’re eligible to have your record sealed and, if so, begin the application process.