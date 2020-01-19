3 of the best wine areas to visit in Spain during 2020

Among the many wine producing areas of the world, Spain tends to stand out, not only for its wines but also for the scenery surrounding its vineyards. The following are three of the best wine producing areas in Spain, along with a brief intro the winemaking of each.

La Rioja

Among the most famous of Spain’s wine regions is La Rioja. Vineyards line the Ebro Valley under the scenic Cantabrian Mountains. Among the attractions in La Rioja, the ancient town of Haro is surrounded by vineyards and is popular for the annual summer festival, Batalla de Vino (Wine Battle), which tends to get messy, but is loads of fun.

Logroño is another historic town in the province and is known for the Santa Maria Cathedral with its twin Baroque towers and a beautiful and intricate facade. The city is one of the many stops on the famous El Camino pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela and nestles on the banks of the River Ebro.

Rioja is the leading Designation of Origin in Spain, with around 14,800 grape growers and more than 600 wineries. The wines are exported to 130 different countries in the world. Starting in 1925, Rioja was also the first Designation of Origin in Spain and in 1991 the province was the first to earn the coveted Calificada status.

As La Rioja lines both sides of the River Ebro, it is split into three zones, Rioja Alta, Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Oriental. Each area offers red, white and rosé wines, each with its own personality, making this province unique in Spain.

Catalunya

With the remarkable creations of Antoni Gaudí, the fabulous city of Barcelona is always a popular destination in this Spanish province. However, during a visit to the city, it is always a great idea to spend at least one weekend outside the city in the rural wine areas of Catalunya, including the Alt Penedès wine area and its capital, Vilafranca del Penedès.

This region really stands out, with its truly gorgeous scenery, quaint villages and charming bed & breakfasts and hotels to choose from. While staying in the area, it is also possible to tour the various wineries and learn how to appreciate good wine.

In total, Catalunya has 10 denominated wine regions, growing mostly Mediterranean red and white grape varieties. The province is renowned for the production of the best Cava (Spain’s sparkling wine), as well as dry white wines and powerful reds.

Ribero del Duero

This popular Denominación de Origen Protegida (protected Denomination of Origin) is produced on the northern plateau of Spain and falls in the autonomous community of Castile and León. The Ribero del Duero wine producing areas can be found along the Duero River, roughly a two-hour drive from Madrid. This makes an ideal break during a visit to Spain’s capital.

The vineyards stretch for around 70 miles along the river and experience a mixture of varying soils, elevations and exposures, creating a delightful selection of wines. The region is also perfect for growing the Tempranillo grapes that define the region’s wines.

Relatively new to the world, the wines vary from young wines to enjoy with lunch, all the way through to rich, spicy tones. The wines of this region have been favourably compared to the Cabernet Sauvignon of the Napa Valley, although they tend to be more Old World and refined in style.

Enjoy a break in a gorgeous, wine-producing region in Spain this year – taking in the scenery and, of course, the delicious wines of Spain!

Author: Anne Sewell