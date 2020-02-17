3 Of The Best Ways To Chill Out In Ibiza, Spain

Ibiza in the Balearic Islands in Spain is well known as being the “party capital of the world.” However, the island also has another side, away from the nightclubs of Ibiza City. Find out how you can chill out and relax on the island of Ibiza, while enjoying good music, delicious food, yoga and meditation and a rural stay.

Café del Mar

Café del Mar is famous for its music, but it is a far cry from the pounding notes heard in the nightclubs of Ibiza City. The cafe/bar originally opened in Caló Des Moro in 1980 to play chill out music, against the background of a beautiful Ibiza sunset. Its aim was also to serve delicious global food. The trend continues to this day.

Here a mix of the best lounge, ambient, chill out, chill house and Balearic beats can be heard. Entertainment also comes with live DJ sessions in-house. What is even better, after Café del Mar became its own musical genre, millions of records have been sold worldwide and continue to be released. This allows you to bring back memories of Ibiza when you get home!

As for food, the menu includes a range of world foods, including Sushi, Miso Soup, Tuna Tataki, Gyozas and traditional Spanish delights like Spanish Omelet and Iberian Ham. You can also choose from a tempting dessert menu and a selection of great craft cocktails and for those who prefer no alcohol, delicious mocktails are available.

Yoga in Ibiza

Ibiza is also the ideal place for a yoga and meditation holiday – leaving the stress of everyday work behind in a beautiful place in the sun. Ibiza offers a range of yoga classes from a beginners to advanced level. Imagine relaxing on your yoga mat with views over the Mediterranean Sea!

Yoga allows you to stretch your entire body, while physically and mentally revitalizing you and giving you a deep sense of physical and mental wellbeing. Add meditation to the mix and you will feel totally restored by the time you have to head home!

Rural Stay

While it is fun to stay in a hotel in the city, for those looking for a different kind of Ibiza holiday a rural location is truly beautiful. Ibiza is dotted with small, traditional villages, just waiting to be explored.

The villages offer charming bed & breakfasts and hotels, but there is also the option of farmstays (agroturismo) in Ibiza where you can enjoy fresh, home-grown vegetables and fruits. Your children can have fun, meeting the farm animals close up!

Even though you are staying in the countryside, you are never too far from the beaches and the city. A couple of recommended locations include Santa Inés, Puerto de San Miguel and Santa Eulalia.

Experience the quieter side of Ibiza on an island holiday this year. Enjoy the sunshine, the beaches, the relaxation and the music, before heading home feeling totally revived.

Author: Anne Sewell