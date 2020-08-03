3 of the Best Ingredients For Your Hair

Hair is an incredibly personal part of everyone’s self-care. Most people have tried all of the trends, often with less than impressive results. The best ingredients for your hair don’t have to be the most trendy. Knowing what to look for in a quality hair product can help you stop wasting money on things that don’t work so that you can reveal your most beautiful hair yet. Fortunately, there are products like this apple cider vinegar shampoo that combines all of them in one!

Apple Cider Vinegar

Many people don’t realize just how beneficial apple cider vinegar (or ACV) is for the hair. It isn’t just for cooking!

Apple cider vinegar uses its natural properties (like vitamins B and C) to help balance the hair and scalp’s pH levels. Studies have shown that frizzy, brittle, or dull hair tends to have a higher pH level (sometimes called alkaline). ACV contains high amounts of acetic acid, which lowers the pH to help fight common issues like flakiness and dryness. It’s alpha-hydroxy acid also has anti-microbial properties that can help fight the fungi or bacteria that can cause scalp itchiness.

Essentially, ACV works as a clarifier, getting rid of the sticky hair residue often left behind by our day to day hair products (like hairspray, leave-in conditioners, etc) and stripping out dead hair cells. It can also slow down hair loss by neutralizing the free radicals that weaken the hair by damaging its proteins, DNA, and cell membranes.

When looking for a shampoo, make sure it has only raw apple cider vinegar to ensure the most natural product possible. That’s what makes apple cider vinegar shampoos so great.

Argan Oil

Apple cider vinegar shampoos aren’t just composed of ACV. The best shampoos add additional ingredients to help boost the beneficial properties of the ACV, like argan oil.

Argan oil works to repair damage to the hair, while also restoring vitality to each hair strand which naturally thickens the shaft. The essential nutrients in argan oil (vitamin E and fatty acids like linoleic acid and oleic acid) are easily absorbed into the hair, which improves its hydro-lipid barrier so that it is able to better retain moisture. Argan oil also smooths the cuticles, leading to fewer split ends, less breakage, and shinier, healthier, less frizzy hair.

The benefits of argan oil don’t stop with the hair, though. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help the scalp as well, preventing or improving dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

There’s a reason it’s frequently referred to as “liquid gold”! Some studies have even shown that argan oil can help reduce damage from color processing. It really is one of the best ingredients for the hair.

Almond Oil

Another great ingredient that naturally supports the hair is almond oil. When combined with ACV in an apple cider vinegar shampoo, it helps provide full-spectrum nourishment to the hair. This promotes hair sheen, strand strength, and the overall health of the hair.

Almond oil works because it contains naturally high levels of omega-rich fatty acids, vitamin E (a natural antioxidant), and magnesium. When used on the hair, it acts as an emollient, filling in any gaps in the hair strand on a cellular level. That gives the hair that soft, smooth texture you’re looking for.

Almond oil can also act as a lubricant for the hair, which reduces the friction that can happen when using hair styling tools like hair straighteners, making it more resilient to breakage. With how often hair is subjected to heat styling, almond oil is a must-have in any shampoo.

When purchasing a new hair product, don’t fall for the hype that so many of the subpar products out there have. Stick with a natural apple cider vinegar shampoo that combines ACV with other beneficial ingredients like almond and argan oil to bring out your best, most beautiful hair without all of the extras you don’t need. Your hair will thank you.

Author: Jacob Maslow