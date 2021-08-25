3 Mental Health Steps for 2021

We live in interesting times. Modern life keeps us increasingly busy, and it can be hard to find the time to look after our mental health. Ignoring the basics is incredibly easy, and that leads to both short and long-term negative effects. If you want to worry less about repairing mental health issues and more about keeping them at bay in the first place, then it’s important to know some of the basic ways to give our minds the health boost that they need to function. If you want 2021 to be the year that you prioritize the protection of your mental health, here are the activities that you need to develop into a habit.

Go to Sleep

Never underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep. Rest is one of the most important things we can do for our mental health. A lack of sleep can be a serious health risk, so you need a well-planned bedtime routine if you struggle to drift off. Ideally, you should be doing the following:

Have a regular bedtime

Avoid late, heavy meals

Put down your devices (and turn off your TV) at least half an hour before you get into bed

Dim the lights in the bedroom

Have a comfortable mattress and bed that’s big enough for you

Use natural aromas like lavender to encourage drifting off quickly

Get your sleeping routine right, and you’ll wake up more energized, more optimistic, and more ready to face the day.

Have a Hobby

Everyone needs a hobby. Finding the right enjoyable activity can be a very valuable outlet for keeping depression and high levels of anxiety at bay. Of course, some hobbies are more beneficial for mental health than others, but you’re spoiled for choice. Ideally, you want a hobby that takes you outdoors as much as possible, as this combines two ways to combat poor mental health. Read an in-depth fly fishing guide and head to your nearest river or lake, or buy a cheap bicycle and get some trail biking in. Have a look at all of the outdoor hobbies you can enjoy and start doing some research. Choose from the following:

Fishing

Cycling

Outdoor photography

Rock climbing

Hiking

Geocaching

Find the hobby that appeals the most, and you’ll be giving yourself the mental health boost you never knew you needed.

It can be hard to take the first step when it comes to tackling poor mental health. However, take your time and don’t punish yourself when you don’t quite meet your goals. Mental health is all about going at your own pace and respecting your limits. The more that you can do, the better you’ll feel, and in 2021 we may well need that mental health protection more than we ever did in 2020.

Watch Your Diet

If you regularly have a large meal that’s mostly carbs, then you’re going to crash, and that leads to fatigue, a lack of concentration, and even increased levels of irritability. Look at meals that contain plenty of protein, unsaturated fats, and fiber. Don’t avoid carbs entirely, but don’t overdo them. If you improve your eating habits, your mood will grow more positive. Make sure that your diet includes:

Fresh fruit and vegetables

Foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids

Nuts, legumes, and seeds

Author: Carol Trehearn