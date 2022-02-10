3 Major Things Any Traveler Should Know Before Traveling to Cancun

Glimmery turquoise water, powdered-sugar beaches, and delightful fresh seafood are just a part of Cancun’s appeal. Luckily, you can book a direct flight from major cities, choose from a plethora of accommodations, and a range of restaurants with affordable prices. This popular city with relatively affordable prices is the perfect place to organize a honeymoon, couple getaway, and family reunion. Here are some things you wish you’d known before traveling to Cancun. If you haven’t booked your flight and hotel yet, much better!

Cancun is Extremely Tourist-Friendly

If you’re worried about communication with locals in Cancun, don’t be. The city is full of friendly people, ready to help you in case you need directions. The city sees millions of travelers year to year, and the number of visitors is expected to rise. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cancun is home to most Americans. Thus, the city largely supplies to English-speaking visitors. English is spoken in most locations, including in hotels and restaurants.

Is Cancun Safe?

You may wonder. Some areas of Mexico have held a wrong reputation for quite a while, as for being unsafe. While resort areas upheld violence away, Cancun still had a rise in murders in 2017. Even though these were gang-related occurrences, the U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning, which means that travelers must increase caution. As long as tourists stick to populated places and mind their own business, as any other location, Cancun is incredibly safe.

Actually, some tourists claim that they walked several times along many areas in Cancun, even took a cab from Cancun Airport and never felt unsafe. Many other travelers said they felt incredibly safe, especially in some resorts. It should be noted that there are many other extreme risk destinations, including Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Somalia, etc.

It’s Not All About Parties!

Cancun has created an image of noisy spring breakers and bachelorette groups spoiling in all bars before heading to nightlife clubs, like Coco Bongo. Of course, Cancun is well-known for its exclusive parties like anywhere else in the world, but there are certainly buzz-free areas where travelers can rest and enjoy peace. Actually, did you know that Cancun is also popular for its family resorts? There are families with young children who are more interested in beach time, rather than having margaritas all day long.

So, if you plan on traveling to Cancun, there are many hotels prepared to receive each type of traveler, so all tourists can enjoy a vacation suited to their taste.

Also, there are budget-friendly hotels, well-suited for those who are tight on the pocket. Also, most hotels, restaurants, and taxis in Cancun will accept US dollars, but you might want to stick to pesos to avoid an uptick in prices. Consider converting your dollars to pesos at the closest bank before you start exploring Cancun.

Author: Louise Campos