Quantcast
Published On: Thu, Feb 10th, 2022

3 Major Things Any Traveler Should Know Before Traveling to Cancun

Glimmery turquoise water, powdered-sugar beaches, and delightful fresh seafood are just a part of Cancun’s appeal. Luckily, you can book a direct flight from major cities, choose from a plethora of accommodations, and a range of restaurants with affordable prices. This popular city with relatively affordable prices is the perfect place to organize a honeymoon, couple getaway, and family reunion. Here are some things you wish you’d known before traveling to Cancun. If you haven’t booked your flight and hotel yet, much better! 

photo/ Michelle Maria

Cancun is Extremely Tourist-Friendly

If you’re worried about communication with locals in Cancun, don’t be. The city is full of friendly people, ready to help you in case you need directions. The city sees millions of travelers year to year, and the number of visitors is expected to rise. So, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cancun is home to most Americans. Thus, the city largely supplies to English-speaking visitors. English is spoken in most locations, including in hotels and restaurants. 

Is Cancun Safe? 

You may wonder. Some areas of Mexico have held a wrong reputation for quite a while, as for being unsafe. While resort areas upheld violence away, Cancun still had a rise in murders in 2017. Even though these were gang-related occurrences, the U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning, which means that travelers must increase caution. As long as tourists stick to populated places and mind their own business, as any other location, Cancun is incredibly safe. 

Actually, some tourists claim that they walked several times along many areas in Cancun, even took a cab from Cancun Airport and never felt unsafe. Many other travelers said they felt incredibly safe, especially in some resorts. It should be noted that there are many other extreme risk destinations, including Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Somalia, etc. 

It’s Not All About Parties!

Cancun has created an image of noisy spring breakers and bachelorette groups spoiling in all bars before heading to nightlife clubs, like Coco Bongo. Of course, Cancun is well-known for its exclusive parties like anywhere else in the world, but there are certainly buzz-free areas where travelers can rest and enjoy peace. Actually, did you know that Cancun is also popular for its family resorts? There are families with young children who are more interested in beach time, rather than having margaritas all day long. 

So, if you plan on traveling to Cancun, there are many hotels prepared to receive each type of traveler, so all tourists can enjoy a vacation suited to their taste. 

Also, there are budget-friendly hotels, well-suited for those who are tight on the pocket. Also, most hotels, restaurants, and taxis in Cancun will accept US dollars, but you might want to stick to pesos to avoid an uptick in prices. Consider converting your dollars to pesos at the closest bank before you start exploring Cancun.

Author: Louise Campos

On the DISPATCH: Headlines  Local  Opinion

Subscribe to Weekly Newsletter

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd ) [ALL INFO CONFIDENTIAL]

About the Author

- Outside contributors to the Dispatch are always welcome to offer their unique voices, contradictory opinions or presentation of information not included on the site.

Tags

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Sign up for our Weekly Newsletter



Recent Posts

Weekend Projects That Will Add Instant Value to Your House

February 10, 2022, No Comments on Weekend Projects That Will Add Instant Value to Your House

What makes Cancun an out-of-this-world travel destination

February 10, 2022, No Comments on What makes Cancun an out-of-this-world travel destination

4 Water Sports and Activities to Try At Least Once in Your Lifetime

February 10, 2022, No Comments on 4 Water Sports and Activities to Try At Least Once in Your Lifetime

3 Major Things Any Traveler Should Know Before Traveling to Cancun

February 10, 2022, No Comments on 3 Major Things Any Traveler Should Know Before Traveling to Cancun

Practical Tips for Choosing the Best Wedding Venue

February 10, 2022, No Comments on Practical Tips for Choosing the Best Wedding Venue

Presentation in Business and Areas You Might Have Missed

February 2, 2022, No Comments on Presentation in Business and Areas You Might Have Missed

Prohormone Supplements Effectiveness-Why Buy Prohormone Supplements?

February 2, 2022, No Comments on Prohormone Supplements Effectiveness-Why Buy Prohormone Supplements?

Can You Watch the Last Harry Potter Movie on Netflix?

January 27, 2022, No Comments on Can You Watch the Last Harry Potter Movie on Netflix?

Categories

Archives

At the Movies

the-hunt-movie-posterstill-believe-movie-postercall-of-the-world-movie-posterinvisible-man-movie-posteronward-movie-posterdolittle-movie-poster1917-movie-posterspies-disguise-movie-poster


Pin It