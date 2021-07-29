3 Keys to Making Online Dating Safer for You

If you have an interest in online dating, are you taking part in it now or plan to do so soon?

Many single folks look for another option besides a crowded bar or being set up on a blind date. That said online dating may be what you are searching for.

If so, how best to go about it and make it as safe as possible for you?

Don’t Put Yourself in Harm’s Way

In coming up with the safest online dating approach you can find here are three keys to focus in on:

You come first – Always make it a point to remember that you come first. You never want to put yourself in harm’s way when it comes to online dating or other such activities. So, make sure you do not give out personal information that can put you in a bad position. If you are talking to someone and you sense a connection, you can give them some info that is relevant. That said it is not wise to tell them your home address, where you work, any info on young children at home and so on. Speaking of information, it would not be a bad idea to do some investigating of your own. If you have a potential date’s full name and other details, go online. You can opt for a criminal record check . Of course you would want to know if a potential date has any notable criminal background. If they do and they choose not to share it with you, consider this to be a big red flag. In putting yourself first, there is less chance you being harmed. Be upfront on expectations – It is also key for you to be upfront about your expectations. Not doing so can set your potential date up for disappointment and you up for trouble. Always be honest about what you are looking for now and down the road with dating. Since you would likely not want one to string you along, you should never string someone else along. By having honest talks on the phone, online or in person, you and your potential date can be more on the same page. Make it known where you are early on – If you meet someone and go on several dates, you may feel this is a person to pursue. There is also the chance of one date and you know right then and there this is not the person for you. Always early on make it a point to let someone close to you know where you are and who you are planning to meet. It is important to always meet someone on a first date in a public venue. That will lessen the chances of something bad happening to you. Tell a family member or friend you have regular contact with who you are meeting, when and where and so on.

By focusing on the safety component of online dating, you can be more reassured you will be safe and sound.

Author: Guy West