Published On: Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

3 Creative Ways to Make Your Product Stand Out

For most companies, marketing techniques are focused on publicizing the image and trademark of the brand while forgetting to place importance on the product or service. Getting your merchandise to stand out from its competitors can be a challenging task. There might exist hundreds of products that provide the same advantage as yours. So how can your product prevent the camouflage effect? Let’s learn how.

Get the Packaging Right

The size, material, and description on the package of your product play a significant role in setting it apart from the crowd. Keep the design simple and convey the message you want about your product in definitive phrases. Make it targeted to whichever class of civilization is to use it.

photo/ Gerd Altmann

Organize Experiential Retail

Products sitting on the shelves can not only create the product to be smudged between others but makes a buyer hesitant to try them. For this, you can arrange experiential retail that specifies the mission of your product and gives a chance for customers to try it out. 

Cultivate Emotions

Bring in meaning to your product and make it reach people emotionally. Emphasize on a cause or itinerary you support and target audience with it. When a product is personalized, it can reach people faster than one that serves no purpose.

Author: Rana Tarakji

