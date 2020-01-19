1BHK flats available in Mumbai

Overview of the city of Mumbai

Mumbai is notoriously known as the city of dreams. Formerly known as Bombay, this city is the capital city of the state of Maharashtra. It is also an important center for the country’s finances and commerce because of the principal port Arabian Sea. The city of Mumbai is the most populous city in India and it is also one of the most populated cities in the world. The majority of the urban population resides in Mumbai. The total population in Mumbai recorded in 2019 was 12.8 million people.

Thus it is clear that this city attracts a lot of people. Most people residing in other parts of India tend to come to this city to fulfilling their dreams. Most common dream among these people is to join the movie industry Bollywood, whether it is to act in movies or become a filmmaker or be a musician or any kind of work which involves the entertainment industry, everyone willing to be a part of it aspires to live in the city of Mumbai. Our society and media also glorify people from this industry hence the desire to be a part of this city is growing day by day. Even if someone is not interested in joining the entertainment industry there are several other important job aspects available in this city and people flood into this city to fulfil their dreams. It is the economic and commercial hub in the country.

Home Life in Mumbai

Often it is heard that in Mumbai even if you have the money you do not have a place to stay. There are posh localities in the city where affluent people live but unfortunately, today getting the proper home in this city has become very difficult. People wish to stay anywhere as long as it is part of the Mumbai city. Even getting a 1 bhk flat in Mumbai is very difficult. Some of the posh areas in Mumbai include:

Bandra

This area is very famous and the bandstand is home to many affluent people in the city. People who have their homes here have a good bank balance and a good position in society. The Bandra is well located and one can enjoy the view of the Arabian Sea from their homes in Bandra.

Malabar Hill

Located in South Mumbai, this is another important location in the city. This is another important locality in South Mumbai. The people who reside get to view the beautiful Marine Drive from their places.

Altamount Road

This is another important area in the city and one of the most important personalities in the country Mukesh Ambani has built their home Antilla in this area.

Hiranandani Road

Hiranandani Road is a famous area. This area is located in the northern suburb of Powai. The area is well connected to all civic and commercial establishments.

JVPD Scheme

This area is located inJuhu and several personalities from Juhu reside in this area. The Prithvi theatre is also located in this area.

Pali Hill

This is one of the most well-known areas in the city as this area is home to many important Bollywood celebrities. There bungalows and flats made here are extremely posh and modern. The locality also boasts of famous restaurants and salons.

Worli Sea Face

This is one of the most expensive localities in Mumbai. This locality is also well connected to other localities and it is next to the Worli entrance.

Versova

Versova is a quiet residential area and many people like to reside here as it well connected to other important localities yet quieter and more peaceful than other localities. Many important Bollywood celebrities live in this area.

Breach Candy

This is another important locality and is considered as one of the posh localities in the city of Mumbai. This area has the most popular schools and colleges in the city.

Cuffe Parade

This area is located on the southern end of the city. It is very close to the major shopping area Colaba and the real estate prices of this area are increasing day by day as it is well connected to other areas.

If one manages to get 1bhk flat in Mumbai in any of these areas one should consider them lucky but if not there are several other areas in the city where one can find 1 bhk flats. The areas may not be as posh as the above localities but they are newly developing suburbs where developers are keen to build homes and residents are willing to live as the cost and maintenance of those homes will be lesser compared to the posh areas.

Mira Road

As Mumbai day by day is becoming a city where people are flooding in, people are forced to stay wherever they can find the place. There are many suburbs which offer 1 bhk flat also. If one is searching for 1 BHK flats in Mira Road, then it is possible to find one. The Mira Road is located in the northern part of Salsette Island but it is well connected to other parts of the city. This makes the area desirable for many developers to build homes and mane residents to live in this locality. There are several real estate developers who are developing 1 bhk flats in Mira Road, considering the fact that there are many people who cannot shell out a lot of money and also do not require huge homes for a living. Many are living in the city just for work purpose and they require only 1 or 2 BHK house and not more than that. The developers are constructing these flats in these suburb areas keeping in mind the budget of the middle class in the country and now there are several flats that have been built in this area where the prices are pretty low compared to the prices in Juhu or Bandra.

Author: Tech Faw