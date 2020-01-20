10 Signs you love healthcare

Doctors and professionals with healthcare degrees seek to reduce stress around human health issues. Today, according to these doctors, pathologically much attention is paid to health. In this article, we have collected 10 sure signs that you love healthcare.

We dare to hope that today we will be able to slightly relieve tension around the burning topic of well-being. Spoiler: everything is simple – if you feel normal, then everything is fine. Contrary to hypochondria, emissions, GMOs, and sulfates in shampoo.

1- You eat only when you feel hungry and do not overeat

If you don’t have a permanent craving for food, you don’t eat boredom too often (or don’t eat boredom at all) and you don’t suffer from psychological dependence on food, feel free to check this box. Having a good appetite, wanting to eat at mealtimes, is a sign that your body is working well. Do not confuse good appetite and desires (or needs) to snack without being hungry. A disordered appetite indicates a dysfunction of the organism, loss of appetite may be due to:

A hypothyroid

An infection

A digestive problem (intestinal obstruction, Crohn’s disease, etc.)

A brain tumor

Cancer

Depression

Anorexia nervosa

Excessive appetite may be due to:

A hyperthyroidism

A hypoglycemic

Diabetes mellitus

A graves’ disease

Bulimia

Certain medications

Sleep disturbances

2- You have a complete diet

You eat varied and tasty. Do not limit your diet to one chicken breast with buckwheat and, conversely, do not lean on sweets to the detriment of everything else. Actually, the first three points of this list mean one thing: you eat normally. Do not overeat and do not eat, eat varied and calm about food.

The amount and appearance of urine and feces are important indicators. The urine must be yellow (with occasional variations depending on the food consumed) and it must be eliminated in difficulty or pain.

The excrement must be molded and be able to be removed without difficulty. The average amount of stool normally varies from 2 per day to 3 per week depending on the individual.

3- You eat as much as your body needs

Each person has its own food needs. There is no universal formula by which you can calculate how many calories you need: it’s too individual. You can eat very little or, conversely, more than generally accepted, the main thing is to listen and hear the needs of your body. If you know how to do this, then you can be happy.

4- You can walk two flights of stairs without suffocating

This is an indicator of normal physical fitness. In order to be considered healthy, one does not need to be enchantingly hardy, and it is not necessary to engage in particularly serious sports. If you do not die walking up the stairs, then everything is fine. “If you climb two flights of stairs without a break and feel good upstairs, then you are in normal physical shape. This means that your body is able to cope with daily household activities.” Having a stable weight is a sign of good health.

If the 2 to 3 kg variations are insignificant, any sudden and unexplained loss of weight is an alarming sign. Likewise, constant or sudden weight gain without modifying the diet should lead to consulting a doctor.

5- You experience the whole spectrum of emotions – from longing to delight

Mental health is not about optimism and pep 24/7. Scientists, the authors of a study, say: “Being angry at times is normal, sadness is normal. The ability to experience all these emotions is a sure sign of psychological health. And the realization that none of these emotions is constant.”

6- You may not get up very late without an alarm

This means that without an alarm clock, you wake up at an acceptable time and you will feel normal. This is not about those days that you need to get up at 6:00. This is about days with a relaxed schedule when there is no need to wake up at a specific time: more or less 2-3 hours are acceptable.

So, if in such cases you are able to get enough sleep, feel like you have got enough sleep, get out of bed and feel normal, consider this point for yourself.

7- You do not fall asleep instantly

There are difficult days after which falling into sleep occurs in a split second – only the head touched the pillow. This is normal, but only if it does not happen all the time, but on days of excessive fatigue. In general, the healthy process of falling asleep takes, according to scientists, 10-20 minutes and passes slowly and calmly.

8- You have enough strength to do what you love

You do not “survive” in the “sleep – food – work – sleep” mode. You find strength on pleasant things for the soul, or on creativity, or on a hobby. You have the energy to play with your child, meet friends if you want to, or read a book hugging a cat.

So, you can derive a simple formula: if you eat normally, sleep and move during the day, then everything is all right with you. Did you recognize yourself at these points?

9- You Look Good

Our face reflects our state of health: the appearance of the skin, eyes, mouth, but also expression are all criteria that allow us to detect an underlying problem.

Thus, dull skin, dark or puffy eyes, abnormally pale lips or on the contrary too colored, but also “drawn” lines are the sign of a dysfunction of the health.

10- You sleep well

Sleeping well is essential to our physical, mental and psychological health.

Sleep needs vary according to age, and in adulthood according to individuals, likewise:

Newborn (from birth to 3 months): 16 to 20 hours per day

Infant (4 months to 1 year): 14 to 17 hours per day

Child from 1 to 5 years old: 13 hours a day (11 hours a night + 2 hours of a nap)

Child from 6 to 13 years old: 9 to 11 hours a day

Adolescents (14 to 17 years old): 8 to 10 hours a day

Adults (from 18 years old): 7 to 9 hours a day

Seniors (from 65 years old): 7 to 8 hours a day

Conclusion

If you answered “YES” to these 10 statements, it is likely that you are a health freak! If you do not meet some of these criteria on a regular basis, talk to your doctor who will tell you if there are reasons to worry or not. Sleeping well means having quality, “restful” sleep that is sufficient in duration, waking up refreshed and not feeling sleepy during the day (with the exception of nap time, which should not exceed 20 minutes).

Author: Christine Rudolph